LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Safehold stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

