LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

