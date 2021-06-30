LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

