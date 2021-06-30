LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

