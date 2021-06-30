LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after buying an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after buying an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,170,000 after purchasing an additional 189,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.