LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRCL stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -547.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

