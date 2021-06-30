LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

NYSE:ADS opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

