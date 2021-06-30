Loom Network (LOOM) Hits One Day Volume of $8.92 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.00 or 0.00661079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.