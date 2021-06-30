Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LZAGY stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. 32,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

