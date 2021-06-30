Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after buying an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,088,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,434 shares of company stock worth $27,523,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

