Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $175.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.31. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

