Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $541.96 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.18 and a 52-week high of $543.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.61.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

