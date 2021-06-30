Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 555,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,968,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,268,000 after buying an additional 214,778 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 170,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 126,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 750.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

