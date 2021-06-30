Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

