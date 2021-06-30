Loews Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Loews Corp trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 60,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,446,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.73.

CME traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.84. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

