Loews Corp Reduces Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Loews Corp decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,135. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

