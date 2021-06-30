Loews Corp Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Loews Corp cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. 11,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

