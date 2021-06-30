Loews Corp Raises Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares during the period. Loews Corp owned 0.27% of Pretium Resources worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 33,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

