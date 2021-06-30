LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.