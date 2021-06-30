LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Short Interest Up 923.1% in June

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 923.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LIVK opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. LIV Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

