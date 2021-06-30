Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.25.

LFUS stock opened at $253.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

