Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Vinay Kumar Abrol Sells 82,146 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.17) on Wednesday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 1.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price for the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

