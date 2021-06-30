Lieberman Dell Separate Susan Sells 131,616 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $9,649,530.99.

On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.

On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

