Lieberman Dell Separate Susan Sells 131,616 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $9,649,530.99.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.
- On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.04.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.