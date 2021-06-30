Liberman A. Jeffery Sells 31,735 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberman A. Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 380.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

