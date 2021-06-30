Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Sells $755,076.84 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,906. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 65.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $80,252,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.