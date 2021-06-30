Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.45 ($8.76).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO opened at €15.23 ($17.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.03. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.