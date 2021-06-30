Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FINMY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Leonardo alerts:

OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 10,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.