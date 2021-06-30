Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 23.15% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF alerts:

SQLV opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.