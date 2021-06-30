Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGGNY. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.9764 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

