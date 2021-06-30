Lee Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 10.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,457.51. 78,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,822. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,675.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,320.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.