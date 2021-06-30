Lee Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

AVLR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,816. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -218.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

