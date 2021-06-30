Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 43.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

