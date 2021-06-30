Lee Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Acquisition worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZAC. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,509,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,413. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

