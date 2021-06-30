Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

