Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.49

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and traded as high as $35.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

LRCDF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

