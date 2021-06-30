Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.17

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$187.17 and traded as low as C$174.60. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$175.59, with a volume of 2,950 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAS.A shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$187.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a market cap of C$558.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

