Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 718.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony comprises about 1.6% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Lancaster Colony worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,345. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $151.42 and a one year high of $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

