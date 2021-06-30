LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Up 231.1% in June

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the May 31st total of 395,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LAIX by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE LAIX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LAIX will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

