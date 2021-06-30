Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp shares have outpaced its industry. Diagnostics revenues were significantly high on organic volume improvements in the first quarter of 2021, as a result of high demand for COVID-19 testing. Base Business recovered significantly in the quarter. Also, Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales. In the quarter under review, Drug Development benefited from broad-based demand across businesses, including COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic work. The company’s raised 2021 guidance taking into account the fast-recovering base business is encouraging. Notably, LabCorp exited the first quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers. However, the company projecting a significant sink in COVID-19 induced revenue in 2021, is a cause of concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.93. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $160.88 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

