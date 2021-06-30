L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.97. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 101,580 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.04.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.