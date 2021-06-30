L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.97. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 101,580 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.
About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
