KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 348,462 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,047% compared to the average volume of 16,228 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $369,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06.

