Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

KNCRF stock remained flat at $$44.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.06.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

