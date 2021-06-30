Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,705. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.