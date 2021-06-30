KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.