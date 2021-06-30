Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777,916 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Kimco Realty worth $25,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.