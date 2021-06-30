KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

