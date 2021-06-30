KeyCorp Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

