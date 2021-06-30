Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

