Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Kering stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kering’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

