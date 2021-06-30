Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €138.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €148.95 ($175.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.93.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

